Controversial Sherwoods project in Waimanalo to restart on Monday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Work on a controversial park project in the area known as Sherwoods in Waimanalo will start up again on Monday, April 6.

The mayor made the announcement on his instagram page.

Back in January, a compromise was made after the group “Save our Sherwoods” submitted a resolution to the city council to turn the space into a cultural and historical park.

Initially, the city wanted it to be a sports complex but scrapped that after heavy protest.

Native Hawaiian trees will be planted at the 4 acre site which will include a new irrigation system.