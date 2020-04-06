Live Now
Controversial Sherwoods project in Waimanalo to restart on Monday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Work on a controversial park project in the area known as Sherwoods in Waimanalo will start up again on Monday, April 6.

The mayor made the announcement on his instagram page.

A message to the Waimānalo community.

Back in January, a compromise was made after the group “Save our Sherwoods” submitted a resolution to the city council to turn the space into a cultural and historical park.

Initially, the city wanted it to be a sports complex but scrapped that after heavy protest.

Native Hawaiian trees will be planted at the 4 acre site which will include a new irrigation system.

