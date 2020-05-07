Contraflow operations resume on Oahu and Hawaii Island Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As low risk businesses prepare to reopen across the State, the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will be resuming special use lane operations for congestion mitigation. Due to the COVID-19 emergency, HDOT suspended special use lane operations, including contraflow lanes such as the Zipper lane, on March 25.

Special use lane operations on Oahu and Hawaii Island will resume Thursday, May 7. The Kuhio Highway Contraflow on Kauai is planned to resume Monday, May 11 at the latest after temporary work is completed at the mauka Wailua Bridge.

For a full list of these lanes statewide and hours of operation, click here.