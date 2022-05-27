HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Navy has publicly released a long-awaited third party report into how it can safely defuel and close the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.

The 800-page document had been submitted to the Hawaii State Department of Health and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency earlier this month but was publicly revealed for the first time today.

It lists some serious risks during defueling, especially in what’s called the “lower access tunnel,” even pointing out that one of the pipelines is inadequately supported and could fall during a high-pressure surge or an earthquake.

The report cites damaged coating, missing braces, degraded pier structures, and other deficiencies that could complicate defueling and closure.

Some of the timetables for completion stretch out as long as four years. Costs were blacked out in the partially redacted copy made public.

The Navy said in a statement, “we take seriously the responsibility that comes with our stewardship of these historic and sacred lands.”

“While the need to defuel Red Hill is urgent, public and environmental safety remain the first priority,” said the DOH in response to the report. “We’ll continue to bear these things in mind as we prepare to receive the navy’s phased defueling plan and implementation schedule by the June 30 deadline.”