Contigo children’s water bottles recalled due to choking hazard

Close to 6 million children’s water bottles are being recalled because they pose a choking hazard. The recall involves Contigo kids cleanable water bottles and their replacement lids. They have a black spout and base. Officials have received over 400 reports of the spouts coming off.
Consumers are advised to stop using the bottles right away. They can reach out to the manufacturer to receive a replacement.
