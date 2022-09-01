HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) has found low levels of Tetrahydrofuran (THF) and 2-Butanone for the first time in water samples they collected at the Waiawa Correctional Facility on Oahu.

DOH said Waiawa Correctional Facility operates their own water system which is separate from other public water systems.

Samples were collected throughout the facility, but the two chemicals were only detected at the entrance gate of the guard shack at the Waiawa Correctional Facility.

DOH said water within the facility is safe and the levels of these detections are so small they do not currently pose a public health threat.

Waiawa Correctional Facility will continue to work with DOH on follow-up testing for these two chemicals.

According to DOH, their water system is currently in full compliance with all state and federal standards for drinking water.

For more information about the contaminants detected in Waiawa Correctional Facility head to DOH’s website.