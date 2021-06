HONOLULU (KHON2) — Prices are going up.

Average prices for goods in Honolulu rose just over 2% over the months of April and May, according to the Consumer Price Index.

Food saw a small increase while car prices jumped more than 7%. Energy costs were also up 6%.

Officials say a lot of the price increases have to do with gas prices going up 8.4%.

