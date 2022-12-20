HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu homeowners have started receiving the city’s assessment of property values. And for some, it comes with sticker shock. That assessment will determine how much you will have to pay in property taxes.

If you plan to appeal it, which is available online, experts say a friendly realtor can come in handy.

It’s that time of the year when property tax assessments are sent out. And if you’re a homeowner, it probably will not bring you any holiday cheer.

“The thing that was a surprise to me is how much it went up. I guess I expected some increase, but it probably went up in terms of property value by about $100,000,” said Burt Lum, a Pearl City resident.

According to the city, property values went up double digit percentages island-wide from the previous year. The North Shore jumped the highest at 20.4 percent, East Honolulu the lowest at just over 10 percent.

The city allows you to appeal that assessment online, and experts say it is best to consult with your realtor or a realtor familiar with your neighborhood.

“They can provide you what homes have recently sold for in your neighborhood and how they compare to your home, and what adjustments would normally be made,” said Chad Takesue, president of the Honolulu Board of Realtors.

Realtors can provide information that can lower the assessed value.

“If you are in one of the buildings facing the mountain and you feel it was high, the assessor might’ve used the comparable sale that is an ocean view unit. But, the assessor may not know that, and a view in Hawaii is worth a lot of money,” said realtor Tracy Yamato.

Realtors say the age and the structure of the home can be determining factors in winning the appeal.

“You might have a home that hasn’t done some upgrades that the rest of your neighbors have; maybe there’s even some structural issues,” said Takesue.

“If that property is sold and you’re right next-door and the square footage is similar, the assessor might use that higher value in their assessment. But as a realtor, you can look at it and go no, that’s a different type of home,” said Yamato.

The deadline to appeal is January 15 and there is a $50 fee. The city says there were 1,300 to 1,700 appeals filed each year in the past five years. About 30 percent of them were successful.