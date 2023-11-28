HONOLULU (KHON2) — All lanes of Kohou Street between Dillingham Boulevard and Kaumualii Street will be closed starting Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation said the lane closure will be enforced all day, seven days a week, beginning Wednesday.

They added that the closure is required to ensure safety around the construction area, and will likely remain in effect through July 2024.

Motorists on and accessing Kohou Street will be detoured around the work area.

Street parking will also be restricted.