Construction work scheduled for Wastewater Management Division’s Kapaia Sewage Pump Station

KAPAIA, Hawaii (KHON2) – Construction work is scheduled at the Wastewater Management Division’s Kapaia Sewage Pump Station. This is located at the intersection of Kuhio Highway and Maalo Road.

The work will be performed from July 16 at 9 p.m. to July 17 at 6 a.m. The work is a part of the construction project to rehabilitate and upgrade the Hanamaulu and Kapaia SPSs, according to officials.

Two-way traffic will be maintained on Kuhio Highway and Maalo Road.

Latest Stories on KHON2