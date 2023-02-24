KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui County Officials announced today, Feb. 24, that construction work will be taking place in Kīhei that will close some streets.

The closure will impact Kūlanihākoʻi Street between Piʻilani Highway Māhealani

Place.

The work is reconstruction of a sidewalk and will take place Monday, Feb. 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The work will go through March 3.

Although Piʻilani Highway will be open, motorists will not be allowed to turn right from Piʻilani

Highway onto Kūlanihākoʻi Street during construction times.

Motorists will also not be allowed to turn from Kūlanihākoʻi Street onto Piʻilani Highway.