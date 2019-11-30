Construction work at Straub Medical Center to affect traffic on S. Hotel Street

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Due to construction work at Straub Medical Center on Saturday, Nov. 30, one lane of S. Hotel Street will be partially closed from 6 a.m. until the late afternoon.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

Straub continues to progress on its chiller project and a construction crane will be lifting and placing construction material onto the 3rd-floor roof above Straub’s loading dock. During this time, only one lane of S. Hotel Street will be open from Ward Avenue to the Straub Emergency Department.

No pedestrian traffic will be allowed on the Straub side of S. Hotel Street from Ward Avenue to the Emergency Department area while the work is in progress.

Parking for Straub’s Emergency Department will also be impacted during this time. The ambulance parking area will be blocked by the crane work so ambulances will be using the Emergency Department parking area in front of the Emergency Department entrance.

All public traffic and HandiVans will need to use the drop-off area at the front of the medical center off of King Street.