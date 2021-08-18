Construction underway for Obama Center in Chicago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After years of planning and delays, construction of the Obama Center has launched at Jackson Park in Chicago.

The $500,000,000 center was pushed back due to lawsuits over the park being on the national register of historic places. Concerns were also raised about displacing residents.

The Obama Foundation says more than 50% of the construction contracts have gone to minority-owned firms.

The organization adds that the goal is to have 35% of workforce hours come from underserved communities.

“A lot of people who have been left out and marginalized. It’s a huge step up,” said Robert Mcgee Jr.

The multi-building complex will include a museum, public library branch, athletic center, children’s play area and a kitchen.

It’s expected to open in four or five years.