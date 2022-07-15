HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes of Farrington Highway in part of Makaha will be closed.



The lane closure will take place at Makaha Bridge No. 3A between Kili Drive and Makau Street from Monday, July 18 through Friday, July 22.

On Monday through Tuesday, Farrington Highway westbound lanes will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Then on Wednesday and Friday, the same areas will be closed for 24 hours starting at 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday.



These closures will allow HDOT to install a steel frame.



Eastbound lanes will remain open and westbound lanes will be contraflowed.

HDOT recommended drivers to be cautious and plan for extra travel time.