HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa has announced that their plans for a new student housing building project will commence in September 2023.

The UH Board of Regents approved an amended agreement with the private developer on Thursday, April 20.

The building project is slated to cost approximately $156.9 million and will be located on Dole Street across from Frear Hall. Construction is slated to be complete in the fall semester of 2025.

UH said the facility will be two buildings. One will be 18 stories; the other will 12 stories.

These two buildings will include 316 units with 558 beds (studios, two-, three- and four-bedroom units).

As part of the budlings’ amentias, UH intends to include a childcare facility, retail/café space, bike storage, study rooms, laundry facility, mail and package room, outdoor amenity decks and on-site management.

“This is a priority project for UH as it will provide our students with new and additional housing opportunities right here on campus,” said UH Vice President of Administration Jan Gouveia.

UH believes this new housing facility will help alleviate student impact on housing in Honolulu.

“This new student housing facility will have a long-lasting impact on our campus community as it addresses multiple needs including providing more quality and affordable housing options, on-campus childcare and additional retail services,” added Gouveia.

The building project is privately financed — underwritten by Raymond James — and is intended to be a public-private partnership (P3) with Greystar Real Estate Partners, which UH officially partnered with in June 2020.

“UH and Greystar have assembled a team that includes a number of private, non-profit, and commercial partners to execute on this housing facility project,” said UH Officials. “The project will be privately owned, operated and maintained by the Collegiate Housing Foundation, a non-profit student housing entity that operates student housing on other university and college campuses throughout the United States.”

According to UH, Greystar has finalized the facility design, completed the final environmental assessment and obtained necessary discretionary approvals that will allow them to move forward with the project.

UH has been on a mission to find alternatives to state funding and to improve facilities and the student experience.

In the fall semester of 2023, UH Mānoa is expecting to open the Residences for Innovative Student Entrepreneurs. UH said this is an innovation and entrepreneurship center/student housing facility located on the corner of University Avenue and Metcalf Street and will house about 370 students.

“This is just the latest example of the UH’s goal of developing alternative revenue streams to affordably build modern educational facilities without raising tuition and being overly reliant on taxpayers,” said UH Vice President for Budget and Finance and CFO Kalbert Young.