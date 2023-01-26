HONOLULU (KHON2) — Buildings are being demolished to make room for the Straub Medical Centers’ new, state-of-the-art healthcare campus.

Buildings along South Hotel Street started today and will all be demolished within the next few months, according to Hawaii Pacific Health.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Buildings between Kealamakai Street and Ward Avenue will also be cleared to make room for the medical center’s new 760,000-square-foot campus.

Courtesy: Straub Medical Center

The new facility is designed to give Straub medical teams the space, tools and resources needed to provide care for patients.

Renovations include more parking, a drop-off area, bigger patient rooms, a bigger Emergency Department, more solar panels, green spaces and it is expected to triple in size.

“Our new health care campus will include the latest technology, increased efficiency

and flexible spaces so entire families can receive the highest quality care in one place, just as

Dr. George Straub envisioned when he opened his clinic on King Street more than 100 years

ago,” said Dave Underriner, Straub CEO and Hawai‘i Pacific Health executive vice president of O‘ahu

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

According to HPU, construction will not affect patients coming to the medical center or traffic in the area.