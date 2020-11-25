Construction starts for Department of Hawaiian Home Lands rent-to-buy homes on the Big Island

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Lai Opua, Kealakehe, November 24, 2020, COURTESY: DHHL

KEALAKEHE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands has broken ground on the construction of 60 homes in the Villages of Lai Opua in Kealakehe on the Big Island.

Hawaii’s Weather Station–Visit KHON’s storm preparation page here.

This is the department’s second rent-with-option-to-buy project.

The first one is in Kapolei on Oahu.

The first homes are expected to be completed in the middle of next year.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories