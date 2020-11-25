Construction starts for Department of Hawaiian Home Lands rent-to-buy homes on the Big Island

KEALAKEHE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands has broken ground on the construction of 60 homes in the Villages of Lai Opua in Kealakehe on the Big Island.
This is the department’s second rent-with-option-to-buy project.
The first one is in Kapolei on Oahu.
The first homes are expected to be completed in the middle of next year.
