Construction slated for Rice Street on Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Construction work will continue at night, which will portions of Rice Street from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Work is planned from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, weather permitting.

Night work along Rice Street consists of repaving the road surface from Kūhiō Highway to the Kaua‘i Veterans Memorial Highway. However, the Kalena Street and Rice Street intersection will remain open for access to cross Rice Street during paving operations.

Rice Street will be closed in two phases:

From Kūhiō Highway to Hardy Street; and

From Hardy Street to the Kaua‘i Veterans Memorial Highway.

Access to property within the closure area will be restricted during work hours due to the paving work. A temporary traffic detour will be available utilizing Hardy Street for Phase 1; and Ho‘olako Street, Malae Street, and Puaole Street for Phase 2.

Businesses in the area will remain open during these closures. Parking for business patrons will be available at the Līhu‘e Civic Center and Kaua‘i War Memorial Convention Hall. For affected businesses open after 7 p.m., Kiewit is coordinating partial access depending on the scope and times of the work. Details for access are available on the website www.revitalizelihuetown.com.

For affected residents, Kiewit will have construction flaggers onsite during the closure, but there will be periods of time when properties will not be accessible by car during paving. All access will be restored by 7 a.m. each day.

Motorists are encouraged to allow for extra travel time when driving near the work areas, use alternate routes, and to observe and follow all construction traffic controls.