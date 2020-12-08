Construction set to begin for Preis Building at the Honolulu Zoo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced the start of renovation work to the Preis Building at the Honolulu Zoo in Waikīkī on Tuesday, Dec. 8. The Preis Building is the old front entrance to the zoo which was replaced in 2011.

The zoo will modify guest movement to bypass the flamingo exhibit walkway which will be closed for the duration of the construction.

The area outside the front entrance to the zoo will also be fenced off as a construction mobilization site. Work is expected to be completed by the end of June 2021.