Construction project announced for Central Maui Regional Sports Complex

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Department of Parks and Recreation announced a construction project is set to begin on Monday, March 1, at the Central Maui Regional Sports Complex.

The Central Maui District maintenance operations building project includes constructing a new building with drainage and site improvements, landscaping and parking upgrades and an above-ground fuel storage tank within the Complex.

The Sports Complex will remain open for public use as well as outdoor organized sports activities. The County is asking the public to stay outside of the construction area for safety reasons.

Maui Kupono Builders LLC is the contractor for this project. The public can contact Parks CIP Coordinator Kris Baptist at kristofer.baptist@co.maui.hi.us or (808)-270-6158 for more information.