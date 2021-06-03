Construction on the Waialua Bridge is underway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Construction is underway at the Waialua Bridge Road, the Department of Transportation Services announced on Thursday, June 3.

Repairs are expected to be completed in fall 2021.

Waialua Beach Road will remain closed while the construction project is ongoing. Overnight security will also monitor the area while the work is being done.

The Intersection at the Thompson Corner will remain an all-way stop until further notice.

The Bridge was severely damaged in March 2021, when flash flooding prompted the evacuation of Haleiwa Town. Officials say an immediate closure of the Bridge was necessary for safety purposes.