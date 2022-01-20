Construction on new Aloha Stadium to break ground in 2023, Hawaii senator calls for urgency

HALAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Plans for a New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District include an onsite hotel — giving sports teams from around the islands the chance to stay and play at the new facility.

A panel of experts met in a webinar to discuss details of the new complex and provide insight into what the needs of the community are and how businesses can get involved.

The bottom line is all of Aloha Stadium will look very different in the coming years.

The stadium itself will have a footprint of 25 acres and 73 more acres are reserved for retail and residential facilities. One point of interest is what the plans are for traffic in the area.

“We want to take quick feed off of the freeways, all of the arteries coming into the state,” said Chris Kinimaka, State of Hawaii Public Works administrator. “Special areas for Uber and Lyft type operations, and consideration for getting traffic immediately off of the freeway onto the site so the people queue onsite into onsite parking.”

The State is kicking in $350 million and construction is set to break ground in 2023. The remaining $1.65 billion for the project is coming from the private sector. A total of 3,000 affordable housing units are in the works and Sen. Glenn Wakai said supply issues mean urgency is key.

“Cement is not going to go on sale in 2025, I’ve not heard of anything in the supply chain providing us discounts in the future. It’s only going to increase, perhaps at six percent every year.” Sen. Glenn Wakai, energy, economic development & tourism committee

“The State really needs to pull the trigger and get moving on this project,” Sen. Wakai said.

The Aloha Stadium Authority is working on deals with professional soccer and rugby leagues. Plans for a hotel would even accommodate local sports teams.

“From the sports perspective, high school sports can bring their teams, their whole teams can stay at the hotel, they can participate in the venue.” Ross Yamasaki, Aloha Stadium Authority chair

The New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District is expected to provide over 12,000 full and part-time jobs to local residents, with estimated personal earnings around $600 million.

Another webinar is planned for Wednesday, Feb. 17, click here for more information.