Construction on loading dock replacement begins at Maunalua Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Construction began on Tuesday, Oct. 6, to replace a failed loading dock at the Maunalua Bay Launch Ramp in East O‘ahu.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) set up a staging area with plans to begin demolition of the existing loading dock, which was condemned due to a structural failure in 2019.

DLNR says repairs will begin shortly after demolition is completed.

During the early stages of the project, one lane of the two-lane ramp will be closed. DLNR adds that at some point, for a short period, both lanes will be closed.

The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) are expecting to receive 72-hours advanced notice before any complete closures and will alert people.

Boaters and other lot users are being asked to observe all no-parking signs and any vehicles that impede construction activity will be towed.

The ramp currently remains open, but boaters have not been permitted to tie up to the dock.

The $332,000 project is scheduled to be completed by Dec. 15th, if not sooner.

Latest Stories on KHON2