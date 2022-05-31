HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety reported improvement to both the Women’s Community Correctional Center in Kailua on Oahu, and the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo on the Big Island are continuing.

At the Women’s Community Correctional Center, there will be new housing, administration building, and visitation building.

The new buildings are the first improvements since the place was renovated in 1992 to accommodate women.

Women at overcrowded facilities will go to WCCC with this expansion.

Conduits and underground utilities were installed in the new facilities this month.

The ground breaking for this project was in July 2021. Construction will be done by 2024.

WCCC is the only women’s prison in Hawaii.

A new housing unit has been under construction for the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo.

When it is done, inmates will have more natural light, views to nature, and more space.

The department said the improvements will lead to less stress and depression for inmates.

HCCC has a capacity of 226 bed, and there are 279 inmates there.

The ground breaking for the HCCC project was in February.