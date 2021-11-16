Construction for Lydgate Park’s Kamalani Inclusive Playground project starts this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Kaua’i’s (COK) Department of Parks and Recreation started the construction for Lydgate Park’s Kamalani Inclusive Playground project.

Specifically designed for keiki with developmental disabilites, this playground project is among my administration’s top priorities,” said Mayor Derek Kawakami. “Mahalo to everyone involved to make this playground a reality fo rour children.”

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

According to the COK, the playground design addresses physical, social, emotional, sensory, communication, and cognitive activities children with developmental disabilities encounter. Additionally, the playground will include swinging, spinning, sliding, climbing, and balancing equipment.

Leadership Kaua’i’s class of 2022 is excited to support the development of a project rooted in the community, initiated by the parents of children in search of inclusion and representation of all abilities, and enacted by a government willing to listen,” said Shana Marie Cruz of Leadership Kaua’i’s class of 2022.

She continued: “This project is very intimate to me and my family, being we have two special needs children. It is inspirational and breathtaking, that from a vision, a suggestion, and an idea from meeting with the Mayor two years ago and now construction will be taking place.”

The $400,000 playground project is contracted by Inspired Play LLC through the General Fund, Capital Improvements Projects Fund, and the Lihu’e District Special Trust Fund for Parks & Playgrounds Fund. The project is estimated to be completed by Spring of 2022.

“The Friends of Kamalani supports this initiative and looks forward to the continued partnership with the COK and all stakeholders,” said Tommy Noyes, general coordinator of the Friends of Kamalani and Lydgate Park.