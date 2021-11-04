Consolidated Theatres to reopen Kahala location with upgraded amenities

KAHALA MALL, Hawaii (KHON2) — Consolidated Theatres is set to reopen on Friday, Nov. 5, at Kahala Mall after being closed for nearly two years for renovations.

Everything is upgraded — there are electric-powered, plush, oversize recliners in all eight auditoriums as well as a new café and bar with table service.

Everyone who enters Consolidated Theatres will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours.

The café and bar are open to the public as long as attendees fill out contact tracing forms.

Contact tracing forms do not have to be filled out to attend a movie.

“Throughout this whole process, we’ve learned and we have involved and we have definitely put in place different measures to make sure everyone is as safe as possible. And you know, I think as time has gone on we’ve tried to make sure everyone is very comfortable and that the experience is what they’ve come to expect now that we’re living in a, you know, a different world, really.” Kyler Kokobun, Consolidated Theatres Marketing Manager

Masks are required inside common areas and auditoriums — unless the person is actively eating or drinking.

Seating is reservation-only and customers can either order their movie tickets online, buy them at the box office or use the self-service kiosks that are being installed in Kahala Mall.