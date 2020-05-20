Consolidated Theatres selling gigantic bags of popcorn

Live Now
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s one of things a lot of folks miss – going to the movies.

Consolidated Theatres is offering you a taste of the movies at home with gigantic bags of popcorn!

The family-size bag is on sale for $20 plus right now Consolidated is throwing in free mochi crunch with every order.

Phone orders are being accepted at the Ward, Mililani and Olino at Ka Makana Alii locations.

If you’re itching to get back to see movies on the big screen, so far we haven’t heard yet about reopenings.

But movie theaters were on the governor’s list of businesses allowed to reopen in this next phase of reopening the economy.

