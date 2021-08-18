Consolidated Theatres Koko Marina to reopen for moviegoers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Consolidated Theatres will welcome back guests to its Koko Marina 8 location on Friday, Aug. 20.

Moviegoers will be able to purchase tickets online by Thursday, Aug. 19.

“As new releases continue to come to the marketplace and film favorites return to the big screen, we look forward to welcoming guests back to Koko Marina and to reopening more of our locations to better serve our communities,” said Rod Tengan, Consolidated Theatres division manager.

The theatre will have a reserved seating process in order to ensure social distancing and a safe, enjoyable experience.

