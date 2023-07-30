HONOLULU (KHON2) — Community members caught one last film at Consolidated Theatres’ Koko Marina location during its last day of opening on Sunday, July 30.

From date nights to family outings and nostalgic visits, the theater was a go-to destination for many East Honolulu residents to experience the latest blockbusters. But after taking into account the current market condition, the cinema decided to bring down the curtains for good.

Throughout the weekend, loyal patrons were queueing up to get tickets at the theater one last time.

Community members at the Consolidated Theatres’ Koko Marina location spend one last day watching films at the theater before it closes its doors for good in Hawaii Kai, Hawaii on Sunday, July 30, 2023. Consolidated Theatres’ Koko Marina location on its last day of opening before bring down the curtains for good in Hawaii Kai, Hawaii on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

“We hate to see it go. We really enjoyed this theater and the convenience of it. So before COVID, we used to get over here pretty regularly,” said moviegoer Stephen Street. “And we’ve seen three movies since we heard they were closing.”

Movie lovers even got the chance to take home a piece of the theater with them. On a first-come, first-served basis, guests were invited to take an old movie poster from the theater’s library.

This is the second time in July that Consolidated Theatres made the decision to close a location in Hawaii.

Maui’s only Consolidated Theatres at the Queen Kaahumanu Center shut down on Monday, July 10 after the company said audience needs at the location did not quite reach their pre-pandemic levels.

The company said they have offered its employees that worked at Koko Marina Center and at the Queen Kaahumanu Center a chance to consider opportunities at other locations.