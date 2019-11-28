Consolidated Theatres in Kahala will undergo a makeover

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kahala Consolidated Theatres location will be temporarily closed starting December 2 for renovations.

The 8-screen complex will feature recliner seating throughout, and the interior spaces will be refreshed to enhance the entire moviegoing experience.

A new state-of-the-art kitchen will allow Consolidated to offer a new chef-curated food and drink menu creating a true “dinner and a movie” experience.

The community can continue to enjoy movies and concessions at Kahala through December 1. During this time, a portion of the concession stand proceeds will benefit Kalani High School.

Consolidated Theatres gift cards will continue to be on sale at the box office throughout the holiday season, providing added convenience for consumers to pick up the perfect stocking stuffer.

“As we prepare for the renovation process, we wish to extend a big ‘mahalo’ to our Kahala audiences for choosing to enjoy the magic of movies with us,” said Rod Tengan, Consolidated Theatres division manager. “We can’t wait to welcome you back with premium comfort and an exciting new chef-inspired menu.”

To ensure moviegoers don’t miss a single frame of their favorite upcoming films, as well as Consolidated Theatres’ celebrated signature programming, Kahala audiences are invited to enjoy Consolidated Theatres’ Koko Marina location throughout the renovation. The Koko Marina location features $8.50 movie tickets for every movie, all day, every day, for guests of all ages.

The updated Kahala theater is projected to re-open in Spring 2020.

For more information about Consolidated Theatres locations, programming, and to purchase tickets please visit www.consolidatedtheatres.com.