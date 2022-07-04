HONOLULU (KHON2) — Consolidated Theatres is bringing its fan-favorite Hana Hou Picture Show to their location at the Kapolei Entertainment Center this month.

The programming tradition is also offered at Consolidated Theatres Ward with TITAN LUXE.

Here’s the schedule for the Kapolei location:

July 13 — Back To The Future

Aug. 10 — The Shining

Sept. 14 — Gremlins

Oct. 5 — The Exorcist: Extended Director’s Cut

The Hana Hou Picture Show began in 2011 with die-hard fans cheering as “Top Gun” returned to the big screen for the first time in decades. The rest is history.