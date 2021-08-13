Congresswoman Teresa Fernández visits Big Island with Hawaii congressional representatives

Reps Kahele, Leger Fernández and Case with Hawaiian Homestead Association Members, Hilo, Hawaii, Friday, August 13, 2021 (Courtesy: Office of Congressman Kaialiʻi Kahele)

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Congressman Kaiali’i Kahele hosted Congressman Ed Case and Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernández of New Mexico in Hilo.

She is the chair of the House Natural Resources Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples of the United States.

They talked about Native Hawaiians issues including the importance of continuing to keep Hawaiian Homelands preserved. They visited homestead communities in Pana’ewa and Keaukaha.

They also toured the University of Hawai’i at Hilo and visited Ka Haka ‘Ula o Keʻelikōlani,, the University’s College of Hawaiian Language center, and the ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center. They also saw the Lyman Museum, which is accredited by the Alliance of American Museums and a Smithsonian affiliate.

Case is also a member of the Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples of the United States.