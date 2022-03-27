KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A woman who turned 100 years old was honored by Congresswoman Aumua Amata Radewagen, who represents American Samoa.

The congresswoman presented Bernice Jerves Fernandes with a framed copy of the statement for the Congressional record on Sunday, March 27 in Kailua.

Fernandes was born in 1922 on Kauai.

Fernandes worked as a teacher, a businesswoman, and a farmer.

She has five grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.