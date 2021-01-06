Congressman Kaialii Kahele named to House Armed Services Committee

Washington, D.C. (KHON2) — U.S. Congressman Kaialii Kahele will serve on the House Armed Services Committee.
He was selected by the House Democratic Steering Committee to be on the committee.
The committee is in charge of defense policy, military operations and organizing the Department of Defense and the Department of Energy and more.
