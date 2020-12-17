Congressman-elect Kaiali’i Kahele announces resignation from Hawaii State Senate

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Congressman-elect and State Senator Kaialiʻi Kahele has officially announced his resignation from the Hawaii State Senate.

Kahele, who was appointed to the state senate in 2016 to fill the seat of his late father, Senator Gilbert Kahele, was elected on Nov. 3 to represent Hawaii’s second congressional district.

Congressman-elect Kahele served as chair of the Senate Committee on Higher Education and the Senate Committee on Water and Land during his time as a state senator. He also served as Majority

Floor Leader, Vice-Chair of the Senate Committee on Hawaiian Affairs and was a member of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means.

“It has been an honor to represent and serve the people of Hilo in the Hawaii State Senate

for the past four years,” said Congressman-elect Kahele. “As a member of Congress, I look

forward to continue working with our State leaders to rebuild our economy and create a more

resilient Hawaii for future generations.”

Democratic Party officers from nine precincts in Senate District 1 will convene virtually on

Wednesday, December 23 to identify three people who will be recommended to Gov. David Ige as candidates for the senate seat.

The Governor has 60 days to fill the vacancy.