Congressman Ed Case addresses concerns with administration’s actions to marginalize the USPS

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Congressman Ed Case will be addressing his deep concerns with attempts by the Administration to restrict full functioning of the United States Postal Service through the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 elections.

Case called on the Trump Administration to immediately reverse course and commit fully to strengthening the USPS to assure a full, fair and free election.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Case will be joined by Hawai‘i State Attorney General Clare Connors and representatives of various USPS unions.

Latest Stories on KHON2