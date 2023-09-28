HONOLULU (KHON2) — As Lahaina residents continue returning to their homes, Hawaiian Electric President & CEO Shelee Kimura, Hawaii Public Utilities Commission Chairman Leodoloff R. Asuncion, Jr., and Hawai‘i State Energy Office’s Chief Energy Officer Mark B. Glick are testifying before the House Energy & Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations.

The hearing opened with remarks from committee chair Morgan Griffith, Va. with the Rep. stating that the committee hoped to find clarity on how the events unfolded to prevent future devastation from such events.

To date, there are 97 people who died in the fire.