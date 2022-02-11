Congress introduces legislation mandating Navy defuel Red Hill

HONOLULU(KHON2) — Hundreds gathered at the State Capitol Friday, as Congress introduced formal legislation to shut down the Red Hill fuel storage facility. This, months after a fuel leak contaminated the drinking water for thousands of residents.

E Ola I ka wai, water is life. Lawmakers are no longer asking the military to defuel Red Hill. They are mandating it to ensure Hawaii’s most precious resource is protected.

Congressman Kai Kahele and Congressman Ed Case introduced historic legislation called the Red Hill Watershed and Aquifer Initiative, or WAI, which mandates the Red Hill fuel tank storage facility be defueled by the end of the year. Hawaii lawmakers from every level of government gathered with hundreds of concerned citizens to show their support.

“We will not stop fighting until this contamination crisis if fixed. Our drinking water is safe, and the Red Hill facility is shut down permanently,” U.S. Rep. Kai Kahale said addressing the crowd at the State Capitol.

The WAI act also mandates the Navy permanently close the Red Hill facility and build permanent water treatment and testing facilities.

“The bill also reimburses cost by the state and county specifically the Board of Water Supply, the Department of Health and the Department of Education,” he explained.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said he backs the bill with “no apprehension.”

“We are aligned at the county level, at the state level for the future of our keiki and the people of Hawaii.”

Congressman Ed Case said many in Washington do support the bill but some in the Department of Defense are fighting to keep Red Hill in operation.

“This bill says there is no future role for Red Hill in fuel storage,” Case explained, “and thus, this bill says to them if you’re going down that road, don’t go down that road anymore.”

More than 90,000 people were impacted by the fuel spill as far away at Iroquois Point and the drinking water of thousands of Honolulu residents remains at risk.

According to Kahele, the Navy has not moved any fuel since an emergency order took effect.

Other fuel storage options do exist.

“Refilling the above-ground tanks is one option,” Kahele said. “Moving fuel to PAR Hawaii at Campbell Industrial Park is another option. Loading fuel onto oilers is another option.”

Kahele said once a third party assessment of Red Hill is done in April, defueling can begin and must be completed, in accordance with the WAI Act, by Dec. 31.

Hinalei Moana Wong, the cultural ambassador for the Council of Native Hawaiian Advancement said Hawaii, has already been done great injustices.

“There is no amount of national security that reconciles the loss and the contamination of our most precious life giving resources.”