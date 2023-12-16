HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hundreds of college graduates from the University of Hawaii Manoa are about to step into a new chapter of their lives.

More than 800 UH Manoa students were joined by their ohana with aloha and pride, as they walked the stage to receive their degrees, each step closer and closer to new opportunity.

UH Hilo also held its commencement ceremony for its graduation at the Vulcan Gymnasium where about 206 people turned their tassels and were awarded their degrees.

KHON2 News congratulates all the grads!