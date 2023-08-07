HONOLULU (KHON2) — The fallout from the college sports shakeup continues as the PAC-12 Conference’s implosion is still being felt across the nation. With a vacuum remaining in the West region, concerns are rising over the University of Hawaii’s future in the musical chair game of conference realignment.

When Stanford University comes to play UH at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on Sept. 1, they’ll do so as one of just four members of the PAC-12 that remain after the 2023 season, along with the University of California, Berkeley and Oregon and Washington state universities.

The chase for increased revenue from television broadcasts is intensifying, with UH athletics’ existence hanging amid constant changes.

The University of California, Berkeley and Stanford — boasting two of the nation’s best athletic departments — find themselves left out of recent conference realignment.

Despite Stanford’s 134 team national championships — the most in history — football apathy has become an obstacle.

“They were warned 18 months ago that this was a possibility, and they did nothing. I know that for a fact because I know the guy that warned them. So they let it happen to themselves,” Bay Area sports expert and UH alumnus Larry Beil said.

Currently, UH plays football in the Mountain West Conference, which San Diego State University almost left this summer with its sights on the Pac-12. SDSU eventually balked at the jump.

UH President David Lassner said in part of a written statement on conference realignment, “After a dalliance by our colleagues at SDSU with the Pac-12 in June, our membership remains consistent and strong. And in the current situation, no departures appear imminent.”

As schools, jockey for positions, former UH Athletics Director Ben Jay observed, “It’s going to have a rippling effect on the other conferences. I really hope that Hawaii survives this. They have to position themselves as what they bring to the conference.”

“It’s not just Hawaii; there are probably other schools in the Mountain West looking over their shoulder,” Jay added.

The situation serves as a warning that the survival of UH athletics depends on the attractiveness of its football program to television networks. Hawaii’s home field of Aloha Stadium has become condemned, leading them to play in the 15,000-seat makeshift Ching Stadium.

“We’ve got to solve these problems. One of the problems is figuring out how to get a stadium built, creating opportunities for our local kids,” Beil said.

For fans of UH volleyball, basketball, baseball, or softball, those sports could suffer if football doesn’t receive enough support.

“Football drives so much revenue for the department that helps fund the other sports,” said Jay.

Supporting the team is part of a solution. Season tickets are on sale now, and fans can also watch on TV and order Spectrum’s broadcasts on pay-per-view.