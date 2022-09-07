The influencer, identified as a 21-year-old philosophy student from the University of Toronto, died on Aug 27.(Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 76-year-old man was sent to the hospital in serious condition on Sept. 6 after an accident on Meheula Parkway.

According to Honolulu Police Department, the incident occurred in the afternoon when a 47-year-old man driving a Toyota MPVH was traveling westbound. When the Toyota slowed down to turn right into the driveway entrance of a high school, a Zhong moped attempted to overtake its right side.

As a result, the 76 year old male operator of the moped struck the MPVH and was injured. However, the operator of the Toyota was uninjured and he remained at the scene.

Police stated the 76-year-old man was not wearing a helmet and after he was sent to the hospital his condition worsened and was then listed in critical condition.

It is currently unknown to officers if speed was a factor in the collision. Though, drugs and alcohol did not appear to be factors.

HPD is investigating.