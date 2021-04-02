Concerns for Hawaii’s National Guardsmen at the nation’s Capitol increase following deadly attack

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The attack at the US Capitol Friday raised concerns for Hawaii’s National Guardsmen in Washington D.C.

Officials say none of the 76 Hawaii National Guardsmen were hurt in Friday’s attack at the nation’s Capitol. Meanwhile, Hawaii’s Congressional delegation are all safe in Hawaii, but say this event brings back disturbing memories.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

“Getting those texts at 7 a.m. this morning basically saying, there’s been an attack on the Capitol grounds and shelter in place, close and lock your doors,” said Congressman Ed Case. “If you’re there, turn off the lights, pretend you’re not there. It reminded me very much of January 6.”

The attack is also raising more concerns for Hawaii’s National Guardsmen in D.C.

“Anybody that is helping to guard and protect us is at increased risk. I know our Hawaii National Guard understands that risk and they take on that risk as their duty,” Case said. “I’m deeply grateful to them, but there are, as we’ve seen tragically today, a real consequence to taking on that risk.”

In March, 80 members were deployed to D.C. as a request by Capitol police. Case says Friday’s attack may be a call to prolong deployment, but it’s too soon to decide.

“I think we have some very serious questions to ask ourselves,” he said. “Now, whether we need an increased level of security around the Capitol as apparently people still feel that they are going to attack the Capitol for whatever reason. We have had for several months now, a very intense debate over the practical needs for security around our Capitol.”

In March, the Secretary of Defense approved an extension to have National Guard support through May 23.