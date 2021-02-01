Concerns continue on proposed Kapolei resort casino

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The comment period remains open for a proposed casino in Kapolei.

Rep. Stacelynn K.M. Eli cited a report done at the request of herself and her colleagues. It outlines public health impacts tied to gambling, such as sex trafficking and violence against women.

“As a beneficiary and the only legislative who is a wait-lister I am deeply troubled by this proposal,” said Eli. “This casino does not align with DHHL commitment to manage this trust with sound policy and procedures nor their commitment to work side by side with beneficiaries to create, to create and maintain vibrant homestead communities.”

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands issued a statement after the Monday, Feb. 1 press conference hosted by Rep. Eli.