HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the Compost Reimbursement Program 2023, which potentially reimburses agricultural producers for the cost of purchasing compost, including transportation costs.

In 2022, the state legislature passed Act 302 relating to the reimbursement plan and $500,000 in funding was released in November.

Farming and landscaping operations may apply for reimbursement of up to 50% of cost of compost purchased between July 1, 2022, and May 1, 2023. Reimbursements provided through this program may not exceed $50,000 per qualified purchaser.

The program dictates that compost must be purchased from a certified processor, retailer or wholesaler licensed to do business in Hawaiʻi. It should also be noted that certified Hawai`i processors are limited to companies regulated under the Hawaiʻi Department of Health Solid Waste Management Program.

Qualified agricultural operations include commercial agriculture, aqua cultural facilities, livestock, poultry, apiary and landscaping activities. W-9 tax forms, sample invoice, and proof of compliance with federal, state and county tax and business regulations are required to be provided by applicants. Invoices are due no later than May 1.

You may find the application and additional information here.