Complete Streets Kailua meeting to discuss improvement projects next Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some changes are coming to Kailua as part of the City and County’s Complete Streets Kailua project. There will be a virtual meeting on Wed. May 26 at 6 p.m. to go over proposals and get public input on them.

“We have been developing some concepts for how to improve traffic safety in Kailua for several years now based on a ton of community input about areas that people have expressed…. and so (we’ve) developed some ideas on addressing those problems, and we’re excited to bring them to the community to share those concepts get their feedback,” said Renee Espiau, City Complete Streets Coordinator.

One of the proposed changes is to change up the lanes on at the beginning of Oneawa Street near Kailua Road. Another proposed change is to add an all-way crosswalk at the intersection of Kailua Road and Hahani Street.

Some residents say they think the change is a good idea.

“This left right here (on Hahani Street), is pretty dangerous if you cross the street because people coming from target make a left turn right into the crosswalk,” said Adam Gramann, Kailua resident. “Change is going to happen in this town inevitably. Make it safe for people to walk and make it safer for pedestrians to come to Kailua and enjoy what it has to offer.”

Another thing the City is looking at improving is bike facilities and routes along Kailua.

“We really only have good facilities today on the Kainalu Street,” said Espiau. “We’re looking at providing a much better network throughout Kailua for bicycle riders who are not very comfortable sort of mixing with traffic.”

However, some residents say they would like to see other improvements besides these in Kailua, such as paved sidewalks in residential streets without them.

“I walk a lot over here… especially with the traffic being so busy, having more access to the side for more pedestrians would be a lot safer,” said Honolulu resident Natalie Daining.

The City said it is projecting to finish two projects this year, a flashing Kailua beacon on Kailua Road and the Kalapawai roundabout. Projects green lit in the upcoming meetings could finish next year.

“Following this meeting, we’re gonna see what the community wants to move forward with … Then we will come back to the community again once we advanced designs of some of those projects, just to make sure we’re still on the right track,” said Espiau.

To find out more about the meeting and Complete Streets Kailua projects you can visit this website.