HONOLULU (KHON2) — Though we hear the competition is ruff, it’s one of the cutest derbies you’ll see.

The Dachshund Rescue and Support of Hawaii invites the public to watch ears fly, tongues wag and have fun at the 2023 Wiener Derby.

It is a free event and includes a raffle and auction with great prizes for dogs and their humans.

This top dog shows off his medal after the Hawaii Wiener Derby. (Courtesy Sheree Revilla)

Dachshunds await the gates opening in the Hawaii Wiener Derby. (Courtesy Sheree Revilla)

Who let the dogs out at the Hawaii Wiener Derby. (Courtesy Sheree Revilla)

This undated photo shows the fun that was had at the Hawaii Wiener Derby. (Courtesy Sheree Revilla)

Specialty divisions include puppy, senior, handicap and hapa.

The races begin at 8 a.m. at Kapi’olani Park Bandstand on Oct. 28. The Hawaiian Humane’s Pet Walk starts at 8:30 a.m. and there is a costume contest at 10:45 a.m.

See who comes out as Top Dog.