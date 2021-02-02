Company loses lawsuit regarding ownership of private Kaka’ako roads

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Circuit Court ruled against Kaka’ako Land Co. (KLC) on Tuesday, Feb. 2, stating that KLC has no legal authority to charge or tow vehicles parked on the private roads in Kaka’ako.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The Hawaii House of Representatives announced the ruling in a press release on Tuesday, Feb. 2, saying the roads were abandoned in 1947 and were never properly acquired by KLC.

“Therefore, KLC does not own the private roads and never had any legal right to charge or tow vehicles. The court issued an injunction effectively immediately that prohibits KLC from enforcing parking on the private roads.” Hawaii House press release on Feb. 2, 2021.

House Speaker Scott Saiki said, the decision resolves an old issue in the community.

“This decision finally resolves a long-standing dispute in our community. I was confident that the State would be victorious as the defendants have clearly committed fraud against our community. I am thankful to residents and businesses for their patience as we’ve worked to resolve this dispute” House Speaker Scott Saiki

KLC will no longer be able to enforce parking on private roads as of Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

The company was issued a notice of violation in January, 2019, after failing to fix the roads to meet county highway standards.