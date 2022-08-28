HONOLULU (KHON2) — Members of the U.S. Navy volunteered on their own time to fix up the Institute for Human Services home for veterans in Kalihi.

The shelter for veterans is called Veterans Engaged in Transition House. It’s operated in partnership with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“What inspired me to do this was just to give back in the community,” said Jeffrey Bingree, who is in the U.S. Navy. “I really thought about it. I was like why I stay on base? Why I do a lot of things on base when the community is out there, and just give back. There’s more to do than just being on base.”

In Hawaii, 54 out of about 10,000 veterans were homeless, according to the 2020 Annual Homeless Assessment Report. Hawaii has the second highest rate of homeless veterans, according to that report. The Census Bureau reports there are about 90,000 veterans in Hawaii.

California has the highest rate of homeless veterans.

IHS helps veterans with medical care, mental health care, guidance in finding a permanent home and jobs.

Anyone interested in volunteering with IHS, visit the Institute for Human Services website.