Community support needed after Maui farm owner takes a tumble

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Maui farm owner is recovering after taking a tumble and breaking her ankle.

Heidi Denecke runs Maui Animal Farm in Lahaina and community members are coming together to lend their support in her time of need.

Denecke’s day was going as usual. She was heading down to feed the animals and had her pup, Maile, tied around her waist.



Maile had a different plan, however.

“I was actually bringing horse food down to the big horses and unfortunately she saw some ducks and she went after them,” Denecke said. “And I went up in the air and fell down and smashed onto the ground. So I couldn’t move. I couldn’t step on my foot.”

Denecke’s seven-hour reconstruction surgery was successful, and she is back in the office, but unable to return to the manual labor her farm needs.

“But I will probably be flat on my back for a few months I think, you know, with just trying to get it healed. And then we’ll see what happens, but it’s, I haven’t been able to go to the farm, so I really miss my animals.” Heidi Denecke, Maui Animal Farm owner

She says her “Farm Angels,” like Ashley Webb and Cathy Spracklin, have been her saving grace. Webb set up a GoFundMe and is even gathering volunteers to keep the farm running. Click here to visit the Maui Animal Farm website.

“I was like, ‘Oh no, like, how is Wonder Woman down?’ Like what is going to happen? Like, this lady does the whole feeding every morning at 6:30 in the morning,” Webb said.

Spracklin said they need help with everyday tasks around the farm. “There’s been a couple of volunteers that have done it, but there’s no one really consistently doing it. So we were thinking if there was anyone, you know, wanted to work with animals, this would be a great opportunity for them to, to get some experience,” Spracklin said.

Maile, Denecke’s Australian Shepperd, also needs a temporary home while Denecke recovers.

Webb said folks with experience in carpentry, plumbing, pond building and other general construction skills are highly needed. Volunteers can call (808)-280-2597 for more information.