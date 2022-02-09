Community shocked at corruption allegations regarding 2 Hawaii legislators

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Members of the community are disheartened by the recent allegations of bribery and corruption by former Senator Kalani English (D) who represented Molokai, Lanai and parts of Maui, including Hana, and former Rep. Ty Cullen (D) who represented Royal Kunia, Waipahu and West Loch.

The state legislature serves three key roles: creating and passing legislation or laws, providing oversight of the executive branch and representing their districts and the citizens within it.

The communities the former legislators represented are shocked that the people they voted for to serve them violated their trust.

The recent allegations of corruption and bribery by the two legislators only add to what some say is an already tainted view of the government.

Todd Yamashita, the owner of the Molokai Dispatch, said these kinds of things erode the trust amongst the community.

“I think it makes it harder for legislators to do their job and right now, we need to be going in the other direction,” said Yamashita.

Yamashita added that it’s a distraction and detracts from all of the positive things that lawmakers are doing.

Molokai resident and community advocate Walter Ritte said it should be taken as a warning.

“I’m hoping this is going to be a message to whoever else is elected into office about who you really serve and to not be tempted by others to serve yourself,” Ritte said.

Ritte was shocked but added that English failed the Molokai community long before these allegations surfaced.

“We could never figure out what position he would take, and he left us disappointed in many, many ways,” Ritte said.

Austin Maglinti, who ran against Cullen to represent District 39 in 2020, said the news deeply hurt the community.

“It is a violation of oath, a violation of ethics, and an outright violation to our voters trust. As candidates and legislators we need to ensure that we protect our oath and promise to our constituents and always keep transparency in and out of the office,” said Maglinti. “I stand by our hurt communities and I stand by any agency willing to pursue investigations into other lawmakers across the state.”

Yamashita said he hopes something positive will come out of this situation like creating opportunities for those who truly want to serve.

“I would like our leadership to look towards our younger generation, raise them up. Let’s get them going,” Yamashita said. “Let’s put the people with the good hearts who are close to the people. Those are the people we want to serve us.”