HONOLULU (KHON2) — A proposed 15-story hotel in Chinatown now sits in the City’s Department of Planning and Permitting agency review process. It has been nearly two years since the developers shared their vision for the hotel development with the neighborhood board.

Ikenakea Hokele Principal Chris Flaherty is the developer behind the hotel proposal. He said they have continued conversations with community stakeholders to gather input on their plans.

Flaherty said, “We’re used to the time it takes to get things done and we hope to improve it over time. The more you engage the community it appears that the shorter the time takes.”

The hotel would sit on a parcel next to a future Skyline station. The developers are applying for an “interim planned development-transit” permit which would allow flexibility from density, height, and height setback requirements. Part of the application process requires public input.

Kevin Chun is a property owner in Chinatown. He attended a meeting to provide testimony in favor of the project.

Chun said, “Chinatown business has been slow for a number of years, and after COVID they really didn’t recover so I think something of this size will bring in new business.”

Martin Muench-Ahlo is an employee at Lilium Tattoo Hawaii, he said the shop could use more foot traffic in the area.

Muench-Ahlo said, “Would be great to get more foot traffic in for sure to get more life.”

Flaherty said plans for the new 240-room hotel along with the renovation of an existing historic warehouse have not changed since they shared their plans with the community back in 2021.



This raises concerns for Kevin Lye, who is part of the Chinatown/ Downtown neighborhood board, he said this proposal has been controversial.

Lye said, “Concerned by just the fact that it would be so different from any other building in the area aside from some of the condominium towers that are within a five-block radius or so.”

The DPP director and the city council are next to review the proposed development before the hotel is green-lit.